Ashoke Pandit asks Naseeruddin Shah to stop substance use, suggests seeking medical help over ‘Dimagi Naxal’ remark

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit launched a fresh attack on veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over the latter's recent remarks against the government, alleging that the actor’s conduct has gone “berserk” and claiming that he needs medical help.

Reacting to Naseeruddin Shah’s recent video in which he wore a badge reading “Dimagi Naxal” and criticised the government, Ashoke questioned the actor’s language, conduct and political views.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ashoke Pandit said, “I am not surprised and I am not shocked because since last year or so, Naseeruddin Shah has become a constant abuser. He has lost all manners, he has lost etiquettes, he behaves like a, you know, a ruffian. I think the way he talks in front of the camera and talks to people, addresses people, it's not only about the Prime Minister.”

He added, “His conduct has gone berserk. His behaviour has gone berserk. You know, even goons don't behave like this, and he is supposed to be an educated person. I don't know whether he is really educated or not. Because his entire mannerisms, his entire language which he uses, it sounds of frustration.”

He further expressing his sheer disappointment, stated, “It sounds of loss of balance of mind. So, I think, I am very sure that this man needs medical help. He is not normal because the way he talks, the way he expresses his face is full of anger, and I can understand why he is frustrated. Frustrated because of the kind of films which they didn't like, those films are working.”

“They are troubled with films like Kerala Story working. They are troubled with films like Kashmir Files working. They are troubled with films like Dhurandar working. So, they have become insecure! These people belong to an art kind of cinema which I am nothing against. But because all their habits have been negated by the system, people have started thinking more modernly.

He further added, “People have started becoming more acceptable as far as subjects are concerned, as far as films are concerned, as far as art is concerned. So, the change in the mindset of people, the country, especially after Narendra Modi has taken over, is making them feel insecure. So yes, Mr. NaseeruddinShah, you belong to a tukdukde gang. I am telling you to your face. Yes, Mr. Naseeruddin Shah, you belong to an urban naxal gang and you are an urban naxal because without any reason you have been abusing people left, right and centre."

He added, “You have abused Anupam Kher, you have abused Shah Rukh Khan, you have abused Amitabh Bachchan. You have abused so many people including Mr. Subhash Ghai. So, for you, I think that you believe that you are perfect. So, that's why this also is a psychological problem. You please get yourself checked. You please get yourself treated. I think that will, you know, help you. Otherwise, things are going to go from bad to worse.”

The filmmaker further said, “ I really thought that I should not react to it. But things are getting more, you know, beyond limits. That you are abusing a political party. You are, your activism is one-sided.

Talking about Bengal elections, Ashoke said, “Mr. Naseeruddin Shah, you were saying that BJP has won Bengal elections. That's troubling you. You know, have you ever thought about it? Have you ever, you know, criticised or condemned the genocide of Hindus in Bengal? Are you aware of that? You must be 100% aware of it. But you are not talking about it."

He highlighted, “The way Hindus in Bengal had to migrate to Assam, and there were lakhs of people. So, people were tired. I am telling you the reason why BJP won. People were tired because of dictatorship and anti-Hindu, anti-India reaction or entire body language or decisions made by the Mamta government."

“Temples were not allowed. It was a total anti-Hindu government, anti-India government. So, that's why people threw them out. That is the reason which I would like to tell you. So, please, get yourself treated. If any substance you are using, please stop that and you will be fine.”

For the uninitiated, Ashoke Pandit’s remarks have come after Naseeruddin Shah shared a video on social media where he wore a badge reading “Dimagi Naxal” and criticised the government over its handling of student protests.

The veteran actor referred to labels such as “anti-national” and “tukde-tukde gang” while questioning the treatment of students and the state of democracy in the country.

In the video, he was also seen drawing parallels with earlier protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University and referred to the ongoing demonstrations at Jamia Millia Islamia. His use of the “Dimagi Naxal” label has triggered a fresh political debate, with many public figures reacting to his remarks.

–IANS

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