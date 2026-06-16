June 16, 2026 12:53 PM हिंदी

Ashok Sharma replaces injured Yudhvir Singh in India A squad for 50-over tri-series

Ashok Sharma replaces injured Yudhvir Singh in India A squad for 50-over tri-series

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Pacer Ashok Sharma has replaced injured Yudhvir Singh in the India ‘A’ squad that is currently playing the 50‑over tri‑series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in Dambulla.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ashok Sharma as a replacement for Yudhvir Singh in the India A squad for the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka. Yudhvir reported discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on 13th June and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on 11th June,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI Medical Team, after consultation with a specialist, recommended that Yudhvir undergo a graduated rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to achieve a full recovery from the right rotator cuff injury,” the statement added.

Ashok made a noticeable impact in IPL 2026 with his fast bowling, taking six wickets over six matches for the Gujarat Titans, who finished as runners-up. He first gained attention in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in ten games.

This development follows Ashok's confirmed switch from Rajasthan to Gujarat for the upcoming domestic season. He is the second player after India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to transfer from Rajasthan to Gujarat in domestic cricket.

“Ashok will be playing domestic cricket from Gujarat and has got the NOC. That's really good for the team’s set-up, considering he has been in good form and even clocked a 154.2 kmph delivery in IPL 2026,” sources told IANS.

Previously, Ashok was part of the India A team, playing warm-up matches against the USA and Namibia ahead of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ashok Sharma

--IANS

vi/bc

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