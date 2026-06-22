June 23, 2026 12:54 AM हिंदी

Ashok Gehlot failed to resolve Panchna Dam issue: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur: Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party President Madan Rathore addresses a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, June 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore on Monday strongly criticised former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remarks regarding the Panchna Dam dispute, stating that those questioning the current government must first explain what concrete steps they took to resolve the long-pending issue during their own tenure.

Rathore said the Panchna Dam dispute remained unresolved throughout the tenure of the previous Congress government, causing prolonged hardship for people in the affected region.

He alleged that despite having ample opportunity to address the matter, the Gehlot government failed to take any effective initiative towards a resolution.

Rathore remarked that those who could not resolve the issue while in power were now attempting to mislead the public through political accusations.

He asked why Gehlot, if serious about the matter, had not resolved it during his tenure as Chief Minister, adding that having failed to act then, he was now unfairly blaming others.

The BJP state president asserted that the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government was treating the matter with seriousness and was actively working towards a resolution.

He said the state government was maintaining regular dialogue with all concerned stakeholders and was committed to finding a permanent, balanced, and mutually acceptable solution through consensus and administrative coordination.

Rathore emphasised that issues directly affecting public welfare should be addressed through constructive and solution-oriented efforts rather than political rhetoric.

He added that the BJP government was making sustained efforts to ensure a lasting resolution to the Panchna Dam dispute while safeguarding the interests of residents.

He further stated that it was inappropriate to raise questions today about an issue that had remained pending during the previous government’s tenure.

“The people have a right to know what steps the Congress government took to resolve this important matter despite being in power for several years,” Rathore said.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment, he added that the current administration was working to resolve the dispute while upholding the principles of accountability, transparency, and public interest.

--IANS

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