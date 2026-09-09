Zampa lands Hurricanes deal for BBL 16, says he ‘needs to consider people to be around’

Hobart, Sep 9 (IANS) Adam Zampa has found a new Big Bash home in Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming 16th edition, but it was not simply the cricketing opportunity that convinced the Australian leg-spinner to join the franchise.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes, becoming the fifth BBL club of his career after his contract with Melbourne Renegades expired at the end of BBL 15. In doing so, Zampa will join an exclusive group of players to have represented five different franchises in the competition.

Zampa revealed that the people within Hobart’s squad played a significant role in his decision, with the Hurricanes boasting several players he already knows from his time with Australia.

“I think I’m at a time now where I need to consider the people that I need to be around when I’m playing my cricket,” Zampa told cricket.com.au.

The leg-spinner said conversations with captain Nathan Ellis helped him settle on Tasmania after considering offers from Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

“I basically approached him about it because I looked at the lists and the group of people that are in most of the lists that were teams that I could go to, and I reckon Hobart made the most sense.

“They’re a really good list with good people… it’s going to feel like I’m going into the Australian team basically. There’s six or seven blokes in there that I’ve played with before, so that was major in the decision,” he added.

Zampa also believes the Hurricanes’ bowling resources can help him flourish in his new surroundings, with Ellis and Riley Meredith providing pace in the attack.

“I think I made a decision going to a team where I think I’ll probably get more success. We will go well and I think it will help me get wickets too. When you know you’ve got Riley Meredith bowling down one end, Nathan Ellis down the other… it helps with your own personal success as well,” he stated.

The move gives Hobart a proven local spin option after relying on overseas spinners Rishad Hossain and Rehan Ahmed last season. The Hurricanes, who lost last season’s Challenger to Sydney Sixers, will now have another experienced international in their push for a second title in three seasons.

Zampa has taken 138 wickets in 121 BBL matches, the sixth-most in the competition’s history. His career has included spells with Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Renegades before the Hurricanes became his latest destination.

--IANS

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