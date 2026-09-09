Kathir: Mari Selvaraj's first narration of 'Manjanathi' gave me a completely different perspective on love

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actor Kathir, whose work in director Mari Selvaraj's cult classic 'Pariyaerum Perumal' came in for much appreciation, has now disclosed that director Mari Selvaraj's next film, 'Manjanathi', had made him think about the fact that love doesn't look or feel the same to everyone in a way that he hadn't thought before.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on the new film, in which he plays the lead, Kathir wrote, "Love doesn’t look or feel the same to everyone. And #Manjanathi made me think about that in a way I hadn’t before. The first narration gave me a completely different perspective on love. I walked out with so many thoughts, and all I wanted to know was how this story would finally turn out."

Kathir went on to say that when he read the final version, it made him go silent.

"When I read the final version, it left me silent. It made me question who we are in this story… and how much of ourselves we might see in these characters. It opened up so much to explore, understand and discuss."

Admitting that he was both nervous and excited about the new film, Kathir said, "I’m honestly nervous about where we start this journey, but excited to put my heart into this one. This is nothing like we’ve done before, and I can’t wait to bring this guy’s world to the screen and make you feel what he feels."

He then went on to thank the director for trusting him to bring the character to life on screen. He said, "Thank you, mari na, for trusting me with this. And to everyone who kept asking when we would work together again. I truly hope every reunion of ours becomes an important film for all of us. Much love, @mariselvaraj84 Here we go again!!! #Manjanathi."

The film, which only recently went on the floors, has music by Ilaiyaraaja. Apart from Kathir, the film will feature actors Priyanka Mohan, Kayadu Lohar, Poornima Ravi, Vidhu, Kaaka Muttai Vignesh and Rahul (of 'Vaazhai' fame) in pivotal roles.

Cinematography for the film will be by Ezhil Arasu while editing will be by Selva R K. Art direction for the film is by Ramu Thangaraj. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan while dances in the film are to be choreographed by Sandy Master.

--IANS

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