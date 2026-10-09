October 09, 2026 5:10 PM हिंदी

Ashish Vidyarthi revisits fond memories with Nana Patekar, shares video of actor making an omelette

Ashish Vidyarthi revisits fond memories with Nana Patekar, shares video of actor making an omelette

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor Ashish Vidyarthi revisited fond memories with veteran actor Nana Patekar as he shared a throwback video showing the latter showcasing his culinary skills.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bichhoo’ actor shared the video, offering a glimpse into the moments they spent together. Along with the clip, he penned a heartfelt note remembering the time spent with the late actor. “Memories of some wonderful time spent together...Nana,” he wrote.

The video captures Nana Patekar in a relaxed setting as he prepares an omelette, offering a glimpse of the veteran actor beyond his on-screen persona. The video shows Ashish Vidyarthi enjoying the omelette and French toast prepared by Nana Patekar. Relishing the dish, Ashish said, “Nana made this, and it is amazing. Wow!” The video also captures a candid moment when Nana Patekar takes out some medicine and offers it to Ashish Vidyarthi, giving viewers another glimpse into their time together.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Nana Patekar have shared screen space in several films over the years, including Mahesh Manjrekar’s Yeshwant, followed by "Yugpurush," directed by Partho Ghosh, and Manoj Kumar’s ensemble drama “Jai Hind.” The two actors are also associated with the crime drama “The Confession of Mary.”

Ashish and Nana share a friendly bond that extends beyond their professional association.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hema Malini, have expressed their condolences following the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi also remembered the actor, reflecting on his remarkable body of work and his enduring impact on Indian cinema.

The Padma Shri recipient passed away on October 8, 2026, aged 75. As per reports, he was found unconscious at his Goa residence after complaining of severe chest discomfort.

--IANS

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Ashish Vidyarthi revisits fond memories with Nana Patekar, shares video of actor making an omelette

Ashish Vidyarthi revisits fond memories with Nana Patekar, shares video of actor making an omelette