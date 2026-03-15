March 15, 2026 5:09 PM हिंदी

Ashika Ranganath calls her sister Anusha Ranganath her mentor; pens adorable birthday post for her

Ashika Ranganath calls her sister Anusha Ranganath her mentor; pens adorable birthday post for her (Photo Credit: Ashika Ranganath)

Bangalore, March 15 (IANS) Well known actress Ashika Ranganath has now penned an adorable birthday post for her sister Anusha Ranganath, saying she honestly did not know what she would do without her.

Posting a video clip of her dancing to all her sister's songs, Ashika wrote "Happiest birthday to my beautiful sister, without whom I honestly don’t know what I would do."

She went on to explain that the dance clip she had posted was a surprise she had planned for her sister's sangeeth.

Ashika wrote, "This surprise sequence I planned for her sangeeth will always be so special to me. She is my first dance teacher, I love the dancer she is... Performing to all her songs ( with the closest bunch - thanks guysss) was something I really wanted to do for the incredible talent she is and the amazing actor she has always been."

Calling her sister her mentor, Ashika further said, "My mentor, my guide, and the biggest inspiration behind me becoming a dancer and actor today. She’s so much better than me, yet she’s always stood by my side as my strength and support through all my career choices. I know it’s not easy to be who you are, and I love you for everything you’ve gone through and for being the amazing sister you are to me. I love you. Happy birthday chinnummaaa. @anusha.ranganath_."

On the work front, Ashika Ranganath has a series of films waiting to hit screens. The actress will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Mega Star Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Vishwambhara'. Directed by Vassishta, the long-awaited socio-fantasy Telugu entertainer is slated to hit screens this summer.

Ashika will also be seen in director P S Mithran’s upcoming Tamil spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’, featuring Karthi in the lead. Apart from Karthi and Ashika Ranganath, the film will also feature Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Sajal Ahmed among others.

--IANS

mkr/

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