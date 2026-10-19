October 19, 2026 10:32 AM हिंदी

Asha Parekh speaks fluent Marathi, lauds Amruta Subhash for play ‘Asen Mi... Nasen Mi...’

Asha Parekh speaks fluent Marathi, lauds Amruta Subhash for play ‘Asen Mi... Nasen Mi...’

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Veteran superstar Asha Parekh recently attended a performance of Amruta Subhash’s Marathi play ‘Asen Mi... Nasen Mi...’ in Mumbai.

She was all praise for the production and the artists for their fine acting skills.

Amruta, who shared glimpses of the play and the people associated with it on social media, also shared a video featuring Asha Parekh talking about her experience of watching the performance.

In the video, Asha Parekh praises the play and the actor’s performance, and said in fluent Marathi, “Today I came to watch this play. I liked it a lot.”

She went on to appreciate the performer, adding, “This girl did such a great job. I felt like I should come back and watch this play,” she said.

However, Asha Parekh admitted that the subject of the play also made her slightly apprehensive. Explaining her reaction, she says, “I was a little scared to watch it because it could happen to me too. I should be careful about that.”

Amruta Subhash, in another social media update, spoke about the excitement of having Asha Parekh attend the performance and interact with the team.

Titled ‘Asen Mi... Nasen Mi...’, the Marathi production, has been drawing attention for its subject and performances.

For the uninitiated, talking about Asha Parekh, she was born on October 2, 1942, in Mumbai, and comes from a Gujarati family on her father’s side and a Dawoodi Bohra Muslim family on her mother’s side.

Raised in Mumbai, she began her career as a child artist before becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated leading ladies.

With a career spanning over four decades, she starred in classics such as Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, Caravan and Love in Tokyo.

Her contribution to Indian cinema was recognised with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2022.

–IANS

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