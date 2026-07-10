Aryan Khan steps out for friend Raghav Juyal's birthday bash, actor escorts him out

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Director Aryan Khan, also popular for being megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, made a rare public appearance as he attended his friend and actor-dancer Raghav Juyal's birthday celebration in Mumbai on July 9.

A video from the venue, shot by IANS shows Aryan Khan exiting the party. Dressed in a casual black ensemble with a black T-shirt layered with a black jacket, paired with light blue denim jeans, Aryan kept a low profile.

The young director was seen being escorted and walked out by birthday boy Raghav Juyal.

In the video, Raghav was seen personally escorting Aryan as he left the venue. The clip also showed several other members of the party and security personnel accompanying Aryan as he made his way outside.

Talking about Aryan and Raghav’s friendship , the two share a close bond, especially having worked together on Aryan's directorial debut Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

In the satirical drama, Raghav essayed the role of Parvaiz, the best friend of lead character Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya).

Created, written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' marked his directorial debut.

It was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and the seven-episode Netflix series premiered on September 18, 2025.

The series offered a satirical look at the Hindi film industry through the journey of an aspiring actor navigating fame, friendships, relationships and the politics of Bollywood.

The series featured an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and several celebrity cameos.

Shah Rukh Khan too made a cameo appearance in the show. Bobby Deol's performance as a superstar was lauded by the audience.

The series received great reviews from critics and audiences alike.

–IANS

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