Aruna Irani returns to social media after an eight-year break

Mumbai July 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Aruna Irani has made her return to social media after an eight-year break.

She delighted her fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her upcoming project, 'Don't Mess With My Grandma'.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a video from the sets of the show, offering a sneak peek into the making of the project.

The clip features members of the cast and crew during a shoot, with Aruna seen dressed in a black embellished saree for her role.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Missed me? After an 8-years of break from Instagram, I'm officially back now! And what better way to return than giving you a little glimpse behind the scenes of my new show? Watch me in action on 'Don't Mess With My Grandma', streaming on the Kuku TV app. Trust me, you don't want to mess with this Dadi!."

She also tagged actor-director Karanvir Bohra, who has directed the project.

Before stepping away from in 2019, Aruna's last post on her social media account was in October, when she wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Sharing a monochrome throwback picture featuring the two actors, she had written, "Wishing @amitabhbachchan a very very happy birthday."

On the professional front, Aruna Irani made her acting debut as a child artiste in the 1961 film 'Ganga Jamuna'.

Over the decades, she went on to feature in more than 500 films across Hindi, Gujarati and many regional languages.

Her filmography includes acclaimed movies such as 'Caravan', 'Bombay to Goa', 'Bobby', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', 'Sargam', 'Love Story', 'Beta', 'Raja Babu', 'Suhaag', 'Khoon Pasina' and 'Pet Pyaar Aur Paap', among many others.

On television, Aruna successfully went on to be a part of shows like 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Mehndi Tere Naam Ki', 'Vaidehi', 'Rabba Ishq Na Hove', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', 'Dekha Ek Khwaab', 'Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki', 'Parichay', 'Zamana Badal Gaya' and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu'.

–IANS

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