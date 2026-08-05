Article 370 abrogation: J&K's Kulgam residents credit Modi govt for peace, development, greater opportunities

Kulgam, Aug 5 (IANS) Several residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday said the abrogation of Article 370 had helped integrate the Union Territory with the rest of the country, while bringing peace, development and better employment opportunities for the younger generation.

Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, after the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir through a Presidential Order, ending the constitutional provisions that had granted it special autonomy.

Crediting the PM Modi-led government, many locals said that the region has witnessed significant changes since 2019, pointing to improved law and order, infrastructure development, expanding tourism and greater social stability as key outcomes following the abrogation of the special constitutional provisions.

Speaking to IANS, local Basit Dar said the changes over the past few years had transformed everyday life in the region and enabled people to become part of the national mainstream.

"Since the abrogation of Article 370, we joined the mainstream. Earlier, the schools, offices and colleges used to remain closed for months. There were many problems. There were repeated protests; markets used to remain closed. After 35 years, Muharram procession was taken out, after 30 years, the cinema halls reopened," he said.

Highlighting the improvement in the security situation, Dar added, "Our mothers and daughters are safe here now; they even go on a walk after dinner, and we do not fear for our safety."

He further said that development and peace had become visible across the district after the constitutional changes.

"Development and peace have prevailed here. There has not been any innocent killing in Kulgam since then. Hence, the people here are very happy... There hasn't been any stone-pelting or protests since the abrogation of Article 370... We should celebrate this day as a historic day," Dar added.

Another resident, Shabir Ahmad, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in development and improving the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking to IANS, Ahmad said, "Removing and adding 370 isn't some story but a history that Modi ji has created. Let me specify that after 370 was removed, if you look at Kulgam along with Jammu and Kashmir, every single unfinished task that our previous governments couldn't manage to complete has been accomplished. Since the Modi government abrogated Article 370, bridges, AIIMS, colleges, and many more development projects were carried out here."

He further described August 5 as a day of celebration for the people of the region and also expressed his political views on the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"August 5 is a moment of happiness for us; after August 15, 1947, this day gives us immense joy. Article 370 is in the past now. I also clarify to the government in the Union Territory that now this community will not be fooled anymore. National Conference and PDP are the reason why J&K marked a Black Day every day before August 2019; now we won't be fooled anymore... Next term, the BJP government will be formed here," he added.

Another resident, Faheem, also described the anniversary as an important occasion and said the decision had strengthened Jammu and Kashmir's integration with the rest of India.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We, the youth of Kulgam, are very happy about this thing that today we are celebrating the anniversary of the right to Article 370 here. This day is important in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and the whole of India. This decision has connected Jammu and Kashmir with the whole of India, with all the states there are."

He said that people in the Union Territory now enjoy the same rights as citizens elsewhere in the country and added that economic opportunities have also improved.

"Tourism is flourishing, and people now have more employment opportunities... We do not want the destruction to come back," he said.

Recalling the years before August 2019, Faheem claimed that the region had suffered because of unrest linked to the earlier constitutional arrangement.

"The pellet guns and grenades that were used here were all because of Article 370. Several people lost their sight. All the political parties who used to rule J&K before 2019 ruined our future, ruined the youth of J&K. We just want that peace prevails in the region," he said.

Article 370 became part of the Constitution of India when it came into force in 1950. Since its inception, it remained one of the most debated constitutional provisions because it granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the provision was rendered inoperative, and Jammu and Kashmir was simultaneously reorganised into two separate Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- bringing an end to its earlier constitutional status.

--IANS

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