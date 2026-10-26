Arslan Goni calls ladylove Sussanne Khan 'the best person' in a heartfelt birthday wish

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Arslan Goni called ladylove Sussanne Khan 'the best person' he knows as he compiled a heartfelt birthday wish for her on Monday.

Arslan treated the netizens to some unseen moments with Sussanne over the years through a montage video.

Wishing her on her special day, he wrote on his official handle, "Happy happy birthday my love @suzkr ….. this year has been a very a very very different year lot was lost and a lot was gained. You have had the most emotional time in your life …… almost looks a full circle. You are the best person I know. And I love you always. I pray that you only see happiness from now on. (sic)"

Additionally, Sussanne's sister, Farah Khan Ali, also penned a warm wish for her on her official handle, saying, "To my darling large hearted, kind compassionate caring loving youngest sister Suss. You’re simply the best! On your birthday today I want to wish you all the love luck happiness health wealth prosperity success laughter and abundance in the world. May you soar higher and higher in whatever you do in life for you deserve it and more. Love you to the moon and beyond. Happy Happy Birthday my Suss. Go conquer your destiny (sic)."

Sussanne and Arslan have been in a relationship for many years now. The two frequently share glimpses of their personal lives on social media.

Talking about Arslan, the elder brother of television actor Aly Goni, was recently seen as one of the contestants on the reality show, 'The Alliance'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Arslan opened up about a touching moment with his girlfriend Sussanne Khan during the show.

He recalled Sussanne's visit to 'The Alliance' house to support him, when she confessed, ‘I miss you.'

Explaining why such simple words carried so much meaning for him, he shared, “That impacted me a lot because I was missing her too. Then we hugged, so it felt really good."

--IANS

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