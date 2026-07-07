Arshad Warsi says he relies on his gut feeling for his quick wit and humour

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaal 4’, has said that his humour comes from the gut, and he doesn’t think a lot about landing the punches.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared that putting too much thought in a joke kills its impact.

He told IANS, “Honestly, it's a gut feeling. We do a lot of jokes, which we think people will like it but, they don't. Some jokes are not that funny but people will like it. You really don't know what will work or what won’t. All you can do is try and do your best, and hope that that works”.

“Fortunately, it has worked. The first time we did ‘Dhamaal’ that was a risk. At that time, characters were being made, our director was thinking how to do it, how to go about it or how my character will be, and what will be their nature and behavior. Once it was set, we now just follow that. And, we all do it very well”, he added.

The starting of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise was marked by the release of ‘Dhamaal’ which was released on 7 September 2007. The film gave birth to two sequels, ‘Double Dhamaal’, which was a direct sequel to the first film, and ‘Total Dhamaal’.

The first two films featured Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Saanand Verma, Ashish Chaudhary, Karan Deol, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The third installment also featured Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Mahesh Manjrekar and Madhuri Dixit along with the original cast, but Sanjay Dutt did not appear in the third film.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. ‘Dhamaal 4’ is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set to release on July 10, 2026.

--IANS

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