July 11, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Arshad Warsi: Good performance happens only in the absence of ego

Arshad Warsi: Good performance happens only in the absence of ego

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Dhamaal 4’, has said that for good performances to flow between actors, it’s imperative that there is no ego between them.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared that his partnership with Jaaved Jaaferi in the ‘Dhamaal’ works because there’s no ego between them.

He told IANS, “It's magic when he and I work together. I will tell you something, the reason why you like to see both of us is because there is no one-upmanship. Bad acting happens in the presence of ego, and good acting happens in the absence of ego”.

He further mentioned, “When there is a common artery, the performance gets enhanced. When an actor thinks he can do better than his co-actor, it reflects on screen. It happened once, when I said a punchline, and my co-actor didn’t give the desired reaction. So, the joke didn’t land or they would take a different shot for his reaction”.

The starting of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise was marked by the release of ‘Dhamaal’ which was released on 7 September 2007. The film gave birth to two sequels, ‘Double Dhamaal’, which was a direct sequel to the first film, and ‘Total Dhamaal’. The first two films featured Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Saanand Verma, Ashish Chaudhary, Karan Deol, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

The third installment also featured Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Mahesh Manjrekar and Madhuri Dixit along with the original cast, but Sanjay Dutt did not appear in the third film.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. ‘Dhamaal 4’ is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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