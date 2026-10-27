Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani has strongly asserted that mosques facing destruction or threats today will, God willing, flourish once more, and the call of “Allahu Akbar” will again resound within them.

In a recent post on X, he said those currently in power will not remain forever, emphasising that governments come and go but no power on earth has ever succeeded in erasing Islam, nor will any be able to do so in the future.

Madani observed that while previous governments had targeted Muslims, the present administration is targeting not only the community but Islam itself, along with the religious identity and institutions of Muslims.

He advised communal forces to learn a lesson from the fate of the Soviet Union, noting that those who once dreamt of eradicating Islam have themselves been reduced to mere footnotes in history, while Islam continues to live and thrive.

Highlighting the critical role of Islamic seminaries, Madani said “Madaris-e-Islamia” serve as guardians of the faith and religion and as custodians of religious identity. However, he stressed that protecting the faith, beliefs and morality of the new generation is not the sole responsibility of these institutions.

Parents must also fulfil their own obligations in this regard, he added.

In a message of resilience, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president urged Muslims not to despair in the face of current circumstances. Instead, he called upon them to remain steadfast in their faith and religion, exercising patience, unity, wisdom and perseverance.

Madani’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing concerns among Muslim organisations over threats to historic places of worship, including the recent controversy surrounding Delhi’s Race Course Mosque (also referred to as Hujra Kuan near the Race Course).

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene, pointing out that the mosque has been a gazetted waqf property since 1977 and is protected under the principle of “waqf by user.”

A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has also met the minister and submitted a memorandum seeking protection for the mosque and the adjoining graveyard behind Safdarjung Tomb.

Caretaker Mohammed Haroon, associated with the mosque for nearly four decades, has said authorities asked him to vacate within six days, with electricity and water connections disconnected and gates closed by the Land and Development Office.

No formal notice of demolition has been issued, yet worshippers are being prevented from offering namaz.

Madani’s statement reflects a broader call for calm and continuity of faith amid these tensions, underscoring that institutional and personal responsibility together form the foundation of community resilience.

--IANS

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