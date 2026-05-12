Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard announces retirement from international football

Copenhagen, May 12 (IANS) Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard has announced his retirement from international football with Denmark following the team’s failure to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, which will commence on June 11.

The 32-year-old confirmed the decision in an Instagram post, bringing an end to a national team career in which he made 41 appearances for Denmark. His final match for the national side came in March during a defeat against the Czech Republic in Prague.

Norgaard admitted that missing out on World Cup qualification played a major role in his decision. The experienced midfielder had hoped to represent Denmark on the global stage one last time before stepping away from international football.

In his statement, Norgaard reflected on the emotional bond he shared with the national team setup and the atmosphere of playing in front of Danish supporters.

“I have decided to quit the national team. On the one hand, it has been a difficult decision, because there's practically nothing I love more than checking in with teammates and staff at Marienlyst. And there's practically nothing I love more than playing games in red and white in a sold-out, buzzing with anticipation Parken,” Norgaard wrote in a post on X.

The midfielder also thanked Denmark manager Brian Riemer for the faith shown in him during his final years with the team.

“At the same time, I have felt a lot of confidence from Brian Riemer, and a personal highlight for me was the victory over Portugal in 2025 on exactly one of the magical evenings in Parken - there I took the leadership role in midfield, which I love to play out in,” He added.

While explaining the reasons for his retirement, Norgaard said that family commitments and the emergence of younger players influenced his decision.

“On the other hand, it has been an easy decision because I would like to have more time with my family, and with the missed World Cup qualification, it also feels natural now to make room for the talented and naughty talents, fortunately, Denmark is still rich in.”

“Now it's finished. I'm looking forward to backing up as a fan, but no longer as a part of the squad. Thank you, players, staff, and fans for helping make a boy's dream come true,” he concluded.

With his Denmark career now over, Norgaard will turn his full attention to club football with Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta. Despite limited minutes in the Premier League this season, the midfielder has remained an important squad option in Arsenal’s European campaign as the club prepares for a major UEFA Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 in Budapest.

--IANS

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