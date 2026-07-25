Arsenal keeping tabs on Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid's contract uncertainty continues: Report

London, July 25 (IANS) Premier League champions Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian's long-term future at the Spanish club.

According to a report by The Athletic, Arsenal have identified the 26-year-old as one of the attacking options they are tracking ahead of the new season. While no formal negotiations have taken place, the London club are said to be closely monitoring developments regarding the winger's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius is entering the final year of his current deal with Real Madrid, and discussions over a contract extension are yet to produce an agreement. Should the situation remain unresolved, Madrid could eventually face a decision over whether to sell the Brazil international rather than risk losing him without a transfer fee when his contract expires.

Despite the uncertainty, Real Madrid's preference remains to retain one of their most influential players and continue talks in the hope of reaching a new agreement.

The Brazilian enhanced his reputation with another productive campaign for club and country. He scored four goals in five appearances for Brazil at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, although the five-time world champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Norway.

At club level, Vinicius finished the 2025-26 season with 22 goals in all competitions. However, Real Madrid ended the campaign without a major trophy for the second consecutive year, finishing behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Since arriving from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has developed into one of Real Madrid's key players. He has made 375 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 128 goals and contributing 100 assists while helping the club win multiple domestic and European honours.

Although Arsenal's interest is understood to be at a preliminary stage, the report suggests the Premier League champions could intensify their pursuit if Vinicius' contract situation remains unresolved in the coming months.

--IANS

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