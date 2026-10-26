Arpita Sharma shares candid moments of Aayush Sharma with their kids on his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma received a heartfelt birthday wish from his wife, Arpita Sharma.

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma received a heartfelt birthday wish from his wife, Arpita Sharma.

She marked the special occasion by sharing candid moments of him with their children. Taking to Instagram, Arpita penned a loving note for her husband, expressing her affection and wishing him a year filled with good health, love and happiness. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happiest birthday, my love @aaysharma. May this year be filled with great health, love, and lots of laughter. May you achieve all your dreams and be our consistent source of craziness. Love you always and forever, Papa,” she wrote.

Along with the birthday message, Arpita shared glimpses of Aayush spending time with their children, offering a peek into their family moments. Arpita also shared a candid video of Aayush enjoying himself, offering a glimpse into his playful side. One of the pictures showed him lying on a bed with his children, while a few others captured the couple posing together.

The birthday post reflected the couple's bond and the special place Aayush holds in the lives of his wife and children.

Aayush Sharma and his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, have two children together — son Ahil Sharma, born on March 30, 2016, and daughter Ayat Sharma, born on December 27, 2019.

In August, Aayush Sharma penned a heartfelt birthday note for his Arpita. He described her as the “heart and strength” of their family. The ‘Loveyatri’ actor shared a video montage featuring unseen moments with Arpita from over the years. One of the highlights was a then-and-now comparison of the couple from 2016 and 2026, reflecting on their decade-long journey together. The montage also featured heartwarming family moments, including hugs and candid glimpses of the couple spending time with their children.

For the caption, Aayush wrote, “Happy Birthday to the heart and strength of our family. @arpitakhansharma. Arpita, you are the one who holds all of us together—the strength behind our smiles, the calm behind our chaos, and the love that makes our house a home. You're always there for everyone, giving, protecting, caring, and loving without ever asking for anything in return.”

--IANS

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