'The Mummy' actor Arnold Vosloo's look in Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' revealed

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) The makers of director Rahul Sankrityan's eagerly awaited period film, 'Ranabaali, featuring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, welcomed Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for his role as Imhotep in the Hollywood film 'The Mummy', to Indian cinema by releasing the first look of his character in 'Ranabaali' on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday.

The makers, through the film's official Instagram handle, wrote,"THE DEMON OF DROUGHT - SIR THEODORE HECTOR. From captivating audiences across the world as 'Imhotep' in 'The Mummy' to embarking on a new journey as the ruthless 'SIR THEODORE HECTOR' in #Ranabaali. Happy Birthday and welcome to Indian Cinema, #ArnoldVosloo -Team #Ranabaali," and shared the first look poster of the Hollywood star.

The unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, had wrapped up a crucial schedule of the film at Rayalaseema in April this year.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, had then taken to its X timeline to make the announcement. It had also released a video that showed the actors being accorded a warm welcome in the region.

Mythri Movie Makers had said, "'MAA SEEMA RAAYALASEEMA' Rayalaseema showered all its love for the #Ranabaali couple. The team wrapped up a key schedule in the region. #Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."

For the unaware, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in 'The Mummy', plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

'Ranabaali' is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project.

Sources claim 'Ranabaali' is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. They say it will be based on real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900 and that the film will look to showcase incidents that the British misrepresented in history.

Sources claim that Ranabaali will not be a biopic, and not a textbook retelling but will be a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

After 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', 'Ranabaali' will be the third film in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen appearing together as a pair.

--IANS

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