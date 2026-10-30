October 31, 2026 12:44 AM हिंदी

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays ode to his 'great friend' Marvin Shanken

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays ode to his 'great friend' Marvin Shanken

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has heaped praise on Marvin Shanken, calling him a "great friend".

Marvin, who was a publisher, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday. The actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback photograph of them together. He lavished praise on him, describing Marvin as a "true original" who "sparked a cigar revolution that brought people together all over the world".

The actor, who is the former Governor of California, shared, “Marvin Shanken was as a true original. He took his passion for cigars, wine and the good life and built something the whole world could share. When everyone told him Cigar Aficionado would fail, he did it anyway, and he sparked a cigar revolution that brought people together all over the world”.

"Marvin was a visionary, a champion for charity, and a great friend. My thoughts are with Hazel and the whole family. I'll light up a stogie for Marvin tonight. Shanken owned a roster of lifestyle publications, including Wine Spectator, Cigar Aficionado and Whisky Advocate”.

He was known for interviewing a series of high-profile public figures, including Schwarzenegger, Michael Jordan, Jack Nicholson, Hugh Jackman, Robert De Niro and Tom Selleck, for Cigar Aficionado, a lifestyle magazine dedicated to enjoying the “good life” and the world of cigars.

Marvin’s passing was announced on the Cigar Aficionado website.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

ISRO launches next-gen satellite to boost India's indigenous GPS system

ISRO launches next-gen satellite to boost India's indigenous GPS system

Nagaland United SC make debut memorable with impressive win over Real Kashmir FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 t the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Friday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Nagaland United make debut memorable with impressive win over Real Kashmir

Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder centuries help South Africa set 288-run target for Australia on the fourth day of the third and final Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

Rickelton, Mulder centuries help Proteas set 288-run target for Australia

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin during the Diwali Milan Samaroh organised for the diplomatic community at BJP headquarters, Vistaar, in New Delhi on Friday, October 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Nitin Nabin hosts Diwali Milan for diplomatic community in Delhi

Abhishek scores twice as India beat Japan 4-1, reach semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Champions Trophy: Abhishek scores twice as India beat Japan 4-1, reach semifinals

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays ode to his 'great friend' Marvin Shanken

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays ode to his 'great friend' Marvin Shanken

Mohun Bagan Super Giant look to extend winning run against unbeaten Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Mohun Bagan SG look to extend winning run against unbeaten Punjab FC

MP: Three killed in Sidhi road accident; child critically injured (Photo: IANS)

MP: Three killed in Sidhi road accident; child critically injured

Bailadila Bulls book semis date with Mainpat Titans after 6-2 win in the Chhattisgarh Hockey League in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: CHL

Chhattisgarh Hockey League: Bailadila Bulls book semis date with Mainpat Titans after 6-2 win

Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning (Photo: IANS)

Odisha flood fury: Oppn says govt inaction despite advance cyclone warning