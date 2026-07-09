Arnav Paparkar's historic Wimbledon campaign ends with quarters loss to Jordan Lee

London, July 9 (IANS) Arnav Paparkar's dream run at the 2026 Wimbledon Junior Championships came to an end after the Indian teenager suffered a 2-6, 5-7 defeat to the United States' Jordan Lee in the boys' singles quarterfinals on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, the 18-year-old from Pune scripted history by becoming the first Indian player in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys' singles quarterfinals since Leander Paes won the junior title in 1990.

Paparkar arrived in the last eight on the back of an outstanding campaign, including one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when he knocked out junior World No. 3 Keaton Hance of the United States 6-2, 6-3. He then defeated Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 to book his maiden Grand Slam junior quarter-final.

After sealing his place in the last eight, Paparkar had described the achievement as a special milestone in his young career.

"I am really happy with this win against Ryo Tabata. I had lost to him twice before, so finally getting the win feels great. This is also my first Grand Slam quarter-final, and to achieve that at Wimbledon makes it even more special. I am really excited for the rounds ahead," Paparkar told Jio Hotstar.

Reflecting on his victory over Tabata, the Indian youngster had admitted that the match was mentally challenging despite the comfortable scoreline.

"This was the toughest match I have played so far in this tournament. The scoreline doesn't show it, but he was carrying an injury, and it is really difficult to play against an injured opponent because a lot of things keep playing on your mind. You start thinking that he is struggling, and that can make you lose focus. You feel a bit relaxed, but then your intensity drops, and suddenly you lose the momentum. In tennis, that can change everything," he added.

Former India Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj had also praised the youngster's all-round game during his impressive Wimbledon run.

"Arnav Paparkar is not only in great form but also has a lot of variety. He can attack the net, stay back on the baseline, and keep rallies going with consistent groundstrokes. His movement is sharp, and he reads the game well. He also has good shot selection, knowing when to step in and finish points at the net. On top of that, he is tall and has a strong serve, which gives him easy points and helps him stay out of trouble. He is a complete player with a bright future," Amritraj said.

--IANS

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