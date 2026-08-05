Armed man arrested near Trump Golf Club hours before President’s California visit

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Hours before US President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee fundraiser at his Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, authorities announced the arrest of an armed man who was found on the property over the weekend, as federal investigators continue to examine whether he posed a threat to the president.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was arrested after federal agents reported a suspicious individual walking around the golf course. The arrest was made public on Tuesday (US time), shortly before Trump was due to headline a fundraising dinner at the venue.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, California. Authorities said he was carrying a concealed firearm and prohibited ammunition when deputies took him into custody. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

According to the sheriff’s department, Taele was seen taking photographs and recording videos on the golf club grounds. Investigators said he appeared to be monitoring “security-planning activities” at the property ahead of the president’s visit.

The US Secret Service is leading an investigation to determine whether the suspect posed any danger to President Trump.

According to CNN, investigators are examining whether the incident was connected to a possible threat against the president. However, the source said there is “no current indication” that the suspect was actively plotting an attack, while stressing that the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities also disclosed that Taele is under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a separate robbery case. No additional details about that investigation have been released.

President Trump was aboard Air Force One en route to California when the sheriff’s department announced the arrest. Despite the incident, he remained scheduled to attend the Republican National Committee dinner at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course on Tuesday evening.

The security scare comes as law enforcement agencies continue to maintain heightened security around presidential events. Federal, state and local authorities routinely coordinate extensive security measures before visits by the US president, and any suspicious activity near venues hosting such events is treated as a serious matter.

Investigators from the Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies are continuing to examine the suspect’s activities, intentions and any possible security implications.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains active.

--IANS

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