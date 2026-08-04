August 05, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence and 60 years of India-Guyana diplomatic relations.

“Honoured to join the celebration for the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence and 60 years of India–Guyana diplomatic relations. As Guyana commemorates the enduring values of freedom, dignity and justice, India reaffirms its commitment to a trusted and forward-looking partnership,” MoS Margherita wrote on X.

He added that cooperation between the two countries, rooted in shared history and democratic values, continues to expand across energy, healthcare, digital innovation, capacity building and sustainable development.

“We look forward to strengthening India-Guyana ties for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.

Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana to India, was present at the event.

On Monday, Seeraj received a courtesy visit from S.P. Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). He was accompanied by Mrs Ronalda Edwards-Horatio, Counsellor at the Guyana High Commission in New Delhi.

The IBCA is a flagship global initiative of the Government of India, bringing together countries that are home to the world’s seven big cat species, the lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma, to advance wildlife conservation through international cooperation, knowledge sharing and mutual support.

Discussions focused on Guyana’s potential engagement with the IBCA and opportunities to strengthen collaboration in biodiversity conservation. High Commissioner Seeraj highlighted Guyana’s Global Biodiversity Alliance, noting the shared vision and complementary objectives of both initiatives in promoting collective action to safeguard the world’s natural heritage.

He underscored Guyana’s conviction that sustainable development and environmental conservation are mutually reinforcing, strengthening ecosystems, enhancing livelihoods, building resilience and advancing global efforts to address climate and biodiversity challenges.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of international partnerships in protecting biodiversity and advancing a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

In February, Vice-President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo visited India to attend the AI Impact Summit. During the visit, he held talks with Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen, Kristina Liutova, Sofia Kenin headline US Open qualifying entries

Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Talks with Oman regarding Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran (File Image)

Talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran

Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba SazonovGetafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

Football: Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Srishti Jain's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals as India lose 1-2 to Italy in the Group 4 Round Robin stage match in Prostejov, Czechia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Srishti's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals