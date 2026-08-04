MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence and 60 years of India-Guyana diplomatic relations.

“Honoured to join the celebration for the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence and 60 years of India–Guyana diplomatic relations. As Guyana commemorates the enduring values of freedom, dignity and justice, India reaffirms its commitment to a trusted and forward-looking partnership,” MoS Margherita wrote on X.

He added that cooperation between the two countries, rooted in shared history and democratic values, continues to expand across energy, healthcare, digital innovation, capacity building and sustainable development.

“We look forward to strengthening India-Guyana ties for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.

Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana to India, was present at the event.

On Monday, Seeraj received a courtesy visit from S.P. Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). He was accompanied by Mrs Ronalda Edwards-Horatio, Counsellor at the Guyana High Commission in New Delhi.

The IBCA is a flagship global initiative of the Government of India, bringing together countries that are home to the world’s seven big cat species, the lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma, to advance wildlife conservation through international cooperation, knowledge sharing and mutual support.

Discussions focused on Guyana’s potential engagement with the IBCA and opportunities to strengthen collaboration in biodiversity conservation. High Commissioner Seeraj highlighted Guyana’s Global Biodiversity Alliance, noting the shared vision and complementary objectives of both initiatives in promoting collective action to safeguard the world’s natural heritage.

He underscored Guyana’s conviction that sustainable development and environmental conservation are mutually reinforcing, strengthening ecosystems, enhancing livelihoods, building resilience and advancing global efforts to address climate and biodiversity challenges.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of international partnerships in protecting biodiversity and advancing a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

In February, Vice-President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo visited India to attend the AI Impact Summit. During the visit, he held talks with Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

--IANS

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