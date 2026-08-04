When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) British actress Emily Blunt, once spoke about watching Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise lose his patience while filming for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’.

An old video of the actress and Tom from the ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting the challenging sequence from the film.

In the video, the show host asked the Hollywood superstar, “Is it true that Emily Blunt did break your spirit?”.

Emily chimed in, as she said, “It was a particularly hard day, I will say. It was a very hard day. We were at the drop ship. No, she didn't break my spirit. But there was that moment when I went. Basically, we're in this drop ship set. I don't know if you guys, if you've seen the trailer, we're being dropped out of this ship in our exosuits, and it was a tiny set. They'd made the set really small. It was kind of like as big as a sardine can, and we're all in there”.

She further mentioned, “It's so hot in there. There's no air in there. Camera crew are, like, bumping into us, and we're hanging in the exosuits in harnesses, so, like, the entire weight of you and your suit is, like, on your groin. And, like, people are miserable. People are just, like, hanging like this, just waiting for them to shut actually. And Tom, that insatiable positivity. I can just see it just starting to unravel. I think it was pouring with sweat”.

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is a sci-fi action film, and was helmed by Doug Liman. The film follows Major William Cage, who becomes trapped in a time loop during a war against an alien invasion, forcing him to relive the same battle repeatedly. The film blends thrilling action, sharp humour and an inventive narrative, the movie earned praise for its fresh take on the time-loop concept and the chemistry between its leads. Over the years, the film has become a modern sci-fi favourite with a devoted fan following.

--IANS

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