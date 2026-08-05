Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister holds discussions with US Ambassador Gor

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov has met Ambassador Sergio Gor, Special Representative of the President of US for South and Central Asia, in New Delhi.

They held an in-depth exchange of views on Tuesday on further enhancing dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as on the priority areas of bilateral.

"Glad to meet Ambassador Sergio Gor, Special Representative of the President of the United States for South and Central Asia, today in New Delhi. Particularly noted the steady development of the Uzbekistan–US strategic partnership across all areas. We held an in-depth exchange of views on further enhancing dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as on the priority areas of bilateral cooperation," Saidov said on social media platform X.

"Also discussed cooperation within the C5+1 format, preparations for upcoming joint events, and current regional and international issues. At the conclusion of the meeting, we agreed to continue the open and trust-based dialogue between Uzbekistan and the United States and to further expand practical cooperation," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saidov held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, discussing ways to deepen inter-Parliamentary dialogue, enhance the activities of friendship groups, and promote the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking between India and Uzbekistan.

Birla said that he and Bakhtiyor Saidov held discussions on further strengthening ties between India and Uzbekistan, with a special focus on enhancing Parliamentary cooperation, trade, investment, connectivity, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges

"It was a pleasure to meet Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, at Parliament House today. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Uzbekistan, with a special focus on enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation, Trade, Investment, Connectivity, Education, Culture and People-to-People Exchanges," the Lok Sabha Speaker wrote on X.

"I recalled my visit to Tashkent for the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in April 2025, where I had the privilege of meeting Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva and Legislative Chamber Speaker Nuriddin Ismoilov. Those interactions further reinforced our shared commitment to deepening bilateral and Parliamentary engagement," he added.

--IANS

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