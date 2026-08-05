August 05, 2026 4:21 AM हिंदी

Amaal Mallik says ‘Yeh Awarapan’ is a tribute to ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

Amaal Mallik says ‘Yeh Awarapan’ is a tribute to ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has spoken up on the challenges of composing the song for the sequel to the cult-classic.

The composer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the BKC area of Mumbai, and revisited his memories about ‘Awarapan’.

He told IANS, “‘Yeh Awarapan’ was made with the feeling of the character of ‘Aawarapan’. I had seen that movie 3-4 times in the theater. Later, I watched it on TV and streamed it a lot. So, the music was made keeping that in mind the character of Emraan Hashmi. Obviously, with little tweaking to this story. But, I would say, this song is a tribute to something like ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, which were in the first part. Those two songs have kept this character alive for 20 years”.

“I hope I can take that forward. And in this song, there is a meeting of old Shivam and new Shivam. It is the mixing and the meeting of ‘Awarapan’ and ‘Awarapan 2’. And I have kept a relatability somewhere. The melody is simple. The story is very deep. And it defines everyone's life somewhere. Everyone has seen the journey of ‘Awarapan’ in their own life apart from the movie. So, those who have lived such a life, they relate a lot to this song”, he added.

‘Awarapan’ evolved from a commercial underperformer into a cult-classic, courtesy to its emotional storytelling, haunting music, and brooding lead performance by Emraan Hashmi. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri, and resonated with audiences over time through television broadcasts and streaming platforms.

‘Awarapan 2’ is set to release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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