AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has offered its condolences to the late actor Pradeep Rawat. The actor passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday.

The body said in a statement, “With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the Bollywood film industry. It is truly heartbreaking to lose such a talented and respected artiste”.

They further mentioned, “On behalf of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. May God grant eternal peace to his noble soul and give strength and courage to his loved ones to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in Peace, Pradeep Rawat Ji. Your legacy will live on forever”.

The actor was known for his roles in ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Ghajini. He died on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Bhiwandi after prolonged illness.

The actor was born on January 21, 1952, and worked predominantly in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. He was known for his negative roles, his first appearance was in B.R. Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ as Ashwatthama.

--IANS

aa/