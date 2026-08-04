August 05, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has offered its condolences to the late actor Pradeep Rawat. The actor passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday.

The body said in a statement, “With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the Bollywood film industry. It is truly heartbreaking to lose such a talented and respected artiste”.

They further mentioned, “On behalf of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this difficult time. May God grant eternal peace to his noble soul and give strength and courage to his loved ones to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in Peace, Pradeep Rawat Ji. Your legacy will live on forever”.

The actor was known for his roles in ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Ghajini. He died on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Bhiwandi after prolonged illness.

The actor was born on January 21, 1952, and worked predominantly in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. He was known for his negative roles, his first appearance was in B.R. Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ as Ashwatthama.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen, Kristina Liutova, Sofia Kenin headline US Open qualifying entries

Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Talks with Oman regarding Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran (File Image)

Talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran

Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba SazonovGetafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

Football: Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Srishti Jain's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals as India lose 1-2 to Italy in the Group 4 Round Robin stage match in Prostejov, Czechia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Srishti's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals