October 11, 2026 7:21 PM हिंदी

Arjun Rampal thanks Amitabh Bachchan for the wonderful memories: They will never fade

Arjun Rampal thanks Amitabh Bachchan for the wonderful memories: They will never fade

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday for all the wonderful memories they have made together over the years. He added that these memories will never fade from his mind.

The 'Dhurandhar' actor said that Big B will always be an inspiration to him.

Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and published some photographs with Amitabh Bachchan over the years.

"Happiest birthday dearest @amitabhbachchan ji. Sir you are and always will be inspirational. Thank you for so many memories which never will fade. Have a fabulous year ahead. #happybirthdayamitabhbachchan (sic)," he wished Big B on his special day.

For the unaware, Arjun has had the opportunity to share screen space with the Bollywood legend in 5 films till now.

They first came together on screen in 2002 for the Heist thriller 'Aankhen', which also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen.

In 2005, they once again worked together in Apoorva Lakhia's 'Ek Ajnabee', co-starring Perizaad Zorabian. The movie is a remake of Tony Scott's Man on Fire, which itself is based on a novel of the same name.

A year later, Big B and Arjun were cast in the horror anthology 'Darna Zaroori Hai'.

They further collaborated for the English drama, 'The Last Lear'. Starring Preity Zinta, Divya Dutta, Shefali Shah and Jisshu Sengupta, the movie was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Arjun's last professional association with Amitabh Bachchan was in 2013 for the political drama 'Satyagraha'.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the film also saw powerful performances by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, and Vipin Sharma, along with others.

Professionally, basking in the success of 'Dhurandhar', Arjun will star in Abbas–Mustan's heist thriller '3 Monkeys'.

The core cast of the movie includes Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala, Priya Prakash Varrier and Tenzing Dalha.

--IANS

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