October 22, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Arjun Das's character in director Madhumita's psychological thriller 'John Doe' revealed

Arjun Das's character in director Madhumita's psychological thriller 'John Doe' revealed (Photo: Arjun Das/Instagram)

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, Arjun Das, will be seen playing a character called Chandru in director Madhumita's upcoming psychological thriller, 'John Doe', its makers revealed on Thursday.

Actor Arjun Das, who shared his first look poster from the film on his social media timelines, wrote, " 'Naan podhuma? (Am I enough?)' A question that haunts CHANDRU. A question we’ve all asked ourselves, perhaps. Somewhere in his search, I found a little of myself too. Meet CHANDRU from the world of #JohnDoe. Releasing this November in cinemas near you :) Written & Directed by @memadhumita. Produced by @arkamediaworks

@devineni_prasad @Shobu_ Presented by @agscinemas."

Sanchana Natarajan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Shrushti, Zaara Vineet Chandhoke and Nirav in pivotal roles.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and filmbuffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, Arjun Das will be seen playig a cop for the first time in his career. That apart, the film is being produced by Arka Mediaworks, the same production house that produced the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali'.

Producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are producing this film under the banner of Arka Mediaworks. Kishore Kedari and Madhumita are the co-producers of the film, which has Sowmya Sharma serving as its Creative producer.

The film boasts of a fine technical crew. The film has music by renowned music director Mujeeb Majeed. Additional music has been composed by The Artist 404.

Story and screenplay for the film have been jointly written by director Madhumita and Nicholas Chevaillier. Cinematography for the film is by Preetha Jayaraman and editing for the film has been handled by Vijay Venkataramanan. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Action Sandhosh. Priya Karan and Priya Harie have designed the costumes while Ashwini Kale has taken care of production design.

Sources say the film is almost ready and that the makers are likely to release the film in November this year.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Navigating through turbulent era, need good judgment and steady hand with lot of experience: EAM Jaishankar

Navigating through turbulent era, need good judgment and steady hand with lot of experience: EAM Jaishankar

Indira Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto: EAM Jaishankar on Congress criticism over talks with Rubio in Mumbai

Indira Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto: EAM Jaishankar on Congress criticism over talks with Rubio in Mumbai

Got to give credit where it's due, says Glenn Phillips after India's record chase in the first T20I in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday. Photo credit: @BLACKCAPS/X

1st T20I: Got to give credit where it's due, says Glenn Phillips after India's record chase

Man climbs water tank with child in Jharkhand, brought down after 4 hours of persuasion

Man climbs water tank with child in Jharkhand, brought down after 4 hours of persuasion

India-US trade deal in ‘last mile’, says EAM Jaishankar at NDTV World Summit (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

India-US trade deal in ‘last mile’, says EAM Jaishankar at NDTV World Summit

Arjun Das's character in director Madhumita's psychological thriller 'John Doe' revealed (Photo: Arjun Das/Instagram)

Arjun Das's character in director Madhumita's psychological thriller 'John Doe' revealed

Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of ODIs against Zimbabwe; Jintimani named as her replacement in the opening ODI in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: @RenukaSinghThakur/X

Renuka ruled out of ODIs against Zimbabwe; Jintimani named as her replacement

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares a video of his son's arms with burn marks

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha shares a video of his son's arms with burn marks

Bhavikkumar Bharwad's silver medal stripped away due to DSQ in 400m T47 final in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Thursday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Bhavikkumar Bharwad's silver medal stripped away due to DSQ in 400m T47 final

Kathmandu condemns drone attack on Saudi oil field that killed Nepali national (File image)

Kathmandu condemns drone attack on Saudi oil field that killed Nepali national