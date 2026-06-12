Arjun Das expresses delight over Pawan Kalyan's 'OG 2' getting confirmed!

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Das, who had played an important role in director Sujeeth's action entertainer 'They call him OG', featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now expressed delight over the production house Pawan Kalyan Creative Works confirming a second part of the film.

Quoting the tweet put out by the production house confirming the making of a second part, Arjun Das tweeted a series of images including those of a fire symbol and two blasts.

For the unaware, the production house had, while responding to requests for a second part, in its tweet, said, "As promised, he will. The timing, he will let us know. Once @Sujeethsign returns from abroad, we will discuss. #OG2

The success of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' has become one of the most defining moments in his cinematic journey. The stylish gangster drama, directed by Sujeeth, showcased Pawan Kalyan in a role that perfectly blended intensity, charisma, and emotion.

The film reignited a renewed passion for cinema in Pawan Kalyan, who openly expressed admiration for the world and characters created by Sujeeth.

The excitement surrounding an OG sequel has now reached new heights following the latest statement from Pawan Kalyan Creative Works. The excitement is not limited to fans but also to stars like actor Arjun Das, who were a part of the first film.

In fact, actor Arjun Das had, in a lengthy post on social media, expressed how much he had enjoyed working with Pawan Kalyan in 'They call him OG'.

In a heartfelt post of gratitude to the entire unit of the film in general and to actor Pawan Kalyan in particular, Arjun Das had said that from then on, he would address the Telugu star as his 'Annaya' (elder brother).

Taking to his social media timelines, the Tamil actor wrote, "Ever since OG started, Pawan Sir fans would come and ask two questions -- OG update and how Pawan sir was doing. I just had to say he's doing well and they would happily leave smiling. I know this love isn't for me, but it is for anyone who is associated with Pawan Sir."

The actor then recalled a conversation he had with Pawan Kalyan for the first time. "I still remember, when you spoke to me the first time, you said you watched my interviews. I called my parents and said Pawan Kalyan Sir knows me, he actually knows my name."

Stating that all that they had spoken during the entire shooting period would come to two hours, Arjun Das had said he would cherish those conversations forever.

"I'll never forget everything you told me and all the conversations we had. I understood why people call you the Power Star. It's because of the power you hold in your heart. Your kindness, your generosity and your humbleness, you're an extremely hardworking man Sir. I must say this, you are stylish on screen but in real life, you are even more stylish!," Arjun Das had said.

The Tamil actor also pointed out that Pawan Kalyan had taken the time to talk to him despite being extremely busy. "Despite several people waiting for you, you spoke to me with full attention. During shoot, when your shirt had blood on it, you chose to change just so I could take a picture with you. It speaks volumes about the person you are sir. When I lent my voice for HHVM, you didn't have to tweet, but you still did," he recalled.

"I am genuinely saying this Pawan Sir. With me, there are no favours, you just have to ask, for you, I'll always always be a message or call away. I truly hope to work with you again. I'll miss the hugs on set everyday Sir," he had said.

Finally, Arjun Das told Pawan Kalyan, "In future, in any movie of yours, whether it's a voice over or even if I'm there for a minute or I'm somewhere behind you in the background kept out of focus, I will be happy to do it for you. The only other person I have said this to is Lokesh. Sir, if you call me, I'll be there. No matter what, I don't know why but you feel like family. Thank you Pawan Annaya. From now on, with your permission, I am calling you my elder brother."

--IANS

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