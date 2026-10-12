Arjun Bijlani's birthday wish for wife Neha Swami: Tu mere zindagi ka sabse achha Panga hai

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani wished his better half, Neha Swami, as she celebrated her birthday on Monday.

Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video montage of some unseen memorable moments with his wife over the years.

The 'Laughter Chef' contestant shared that Neha is the one who has brought stability in his life. Arjun further admitted that Neha is the best 'panga' of his life.

"Happy birthday my love . Tu gussa ho ya naa ho I’ll always love u for what u gave me in life .. STABILITY. #arneha thank u for everything neha . I’m alway be ur plus one. tu mere zindagi ka sabse achha Panga hai !! (sic)," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Additionally, television actress Ankita Lokhande also penned a lovely birthday wish for her 'Best Friend' Neha on her official account.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared some fun photographs with the birthday girl and penned, "Pyaari Neha, happy birthday...My best friend, my sister, and my forever cheerleader you make life brighter just by being in it. I love your energy, your beautiful heart, your honesty, and the way you inspire me to be my best. And girl, you’re gorgeous and sexy as hell! (sic)."

"Keep being your chirpy, happy, fearless self. Keep dancing, dreaming big, laughing loudly, and lighting up every room with that beautiful smile of yours. May God bless you with abundance, prosperity, confidence, endless love, and so many wonderful reasons to celebrate. Here’s to more adventures, silly moments, and memories together! So lucky to call you my best friend. I love you forever, meri @nehaswamibijlani", she further wrote.

After reportedly dating for around 8 years, Arjun married Neha on 20 May 2013 in Mumbai in a traditional ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Ayaan Bijlani, on 21 January 2015.

--IANS

pm/