Arjun Bijlani thanks Ekta Kapoor for Guruji's satsang: Some moments don't need words, they're meant to be felt

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani shared glimpses from Guruji's satsang hosted by producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, expressing gratitude to her for organising the satsang.

Taking to his social media account, Arjun shared a carousel of pictures from the spiritual gathering and penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, 'Some moments don't need words, they are simply meant to be felt. Thank you Ekta Ma'am. Guruji's Satsang filled the heart with positivity, peace, and divine energy. Forever grateful. Shukrana Guruji.'

The pictures showed Arjun dressed in a vibrant pink embroidered kurta and cream pyjama as he offered prayers before Guruji's beautifully decorated portrait. The prayer area was seen adorned with flowers, diyas and a sacred setup.

Another picture shared by Arjun featured him posing with wife Neha Swami, actress Kanika Mann and Ekta Kapoor along with others, all smiling for a cheerful selfie after the satsang.

In another frame, Arjun was seen kneeling down with folded hands in front of Guruji's portrait and praying.

Earlier as well, the satsang organised by Ekta saw many celebrities seek blessings.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor, the producer as much is known for her shows and movies, is equally recognised for her spiritual side.

She regularly celebrates festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali with traditional rituals and often organises religious gatherings at her home.

Very earlier in her career, Ekta was often seen sporting her signature red tilak and multiple gemstone rings with her spiritual beliefs.

Talking about Arjun and Ekta, they share a long professional association. The actor has been part of many Balaji Telefilms-backed projects, including 'Naagin'. He also featured in 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', another show produced under Ekta Kapoor's banner.

Arjun first rose to nationwide fame with the youth drama 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', in which he played the character of Mayank Sharma opposite Rati Pandey's Nupur.

–IANS

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