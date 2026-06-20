Arjun Bijlani opens up on losing his father at 19: ‘It changed my life forever’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about the painful loss of his father at a young age.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared how his father’s passing at just 19 changed his life completely and made him realize the depth of his sacrifices only as he grew older. Bijlani said that the values of honesty, integrity, and love left behind by his father continue to guide him in every aspect of his life.

Reflecting on that period, he said, “Honestly, after I lost him. I was just 19 when my father passed away, and as I grew older and started handling responsibilities myself, I realized how much he had quietly sacrificed for all of us.”

Describing his father in just three words, Arjun said, “Strong, selfless, inspiring.” The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor shared that there is one sentiment he now wishes he had voiced more frequently. “For believing in me even before I believed in myself. I wish I had thanked him more for all the silent sacrifices he made for our family.” Arjun also mentioned that that he came to fully understand many of his father’s actions only after reaching adulthood himself.

“The way he carried the weight of the family's responsibilities without ever letting us feel the pressure. As a father myself now, I truly understand what that takes. No matter what life threw at him, he always faced it with courage and dignity. That's something I try to live by every day.”

The ‘Naagin’ actor further said that he continues to live by the values his father taught him. He added that his father’s honesty, integrity, and deep love for family still serve as his guiding principles in everyday life.

When asked what he would say to his father today, Arjun shared an emotional and heartfelt message. “Papa, I miss you every day. I wish you were here to see everything we've achieved as a family and all the success that has come my way. But I know wherever you are, you're watching over me, blessing me, and smiling. Thank you for everything. Love you always.”

--IANS

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