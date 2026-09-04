Mugdha Godse on her deep connection with Lord Krishna: ‘Spirituality is more than being religious’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Mugdha Veira Godse has opened up about her deep connection with Lord Krishna and her spiritual journey on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Fashion’ actress shared how spirituality has become an important part of her life, describing it as more than simply being religious. Mugdha also spoke about her devotion to Lord Krishna and the guidance she has received from her spiritual master, Shri Tarneiv Ji.

The actress, who is exploring her spiritual side under the guidance and grace of her spiritual master, Shri Tarneiv Ji, sings Krishna bhajans as part of her initiative, ‘Krsna Vandana: 108 Names & Qualities of Lord Krishna’ — a divine blessing.

Talking about her views of spirituality and Lord Krishna, she said, “Spirituality is connecting with the Divine who resides within you & loving Him, with whatever that we have. Under the guidance and mercy of my spiritual master, Shri Tarneiv Ji, I am learning so much about the Lord, and how with small efforts we all can experience Him around us & understand our life’s purpose in this process… Glamour and spirituality can go hand in hand …”

Mugdha added, “Krishna Janmasthami is a big day for us. I personally look forward to singing some devotional bhajans for my Lord. When I see where I am today, it is only because of my spiritual master’s blessings and the immense grace of Lord Krishna. This is not just any day, but a very very special day…Also wishing you all a very divine and blessed Krishna Janmasthami.”

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival holds immense religious significance and finds mention in revered Hindu scriptures, including the Mahabharata, Bhagavata Purana, and Gita Govinda.

--IANS

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