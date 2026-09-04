India's non‑tech job demand in GCCs likely to hit 5 lakh by 2028

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The non‑tech Global Capability Centre (GCC) roles in India are likely to reach about five lakh by 2028 with digitally enabled business functions emerging as an important growth engine, a report said on Friday.

The report from workforce solutions firm Quess Corp said sales operations, finance and business operations together accounted for over 60 per cent of non‑tech GCC demand.

Meanwhile, the nature of these roles is changing, with business functions increasingly requiring digital platforms, analytics, automation and AI-enabled ways of working.

Demand for such roles rose 17.2 per cent year‑on‑year in the first half of 2026. Mid-level talent remained at the centre of demand, with professionals holding 7–12 years of experience accounting for nearly 60 per cent of non-tech GCC demand in 2025, growing at a three year CAGR of 21 per cent to an estimated number of 2.5 Lakh in 2026.

The trend reflected GCCs' growing need for professionals capable of process ownership, stakeholder management and transformation delivery.

Mid‑level talent — professionals with seven to 12 years’ experience — made up nearly 60 per cent of non‑tech GCC demand in 2025 and is projected to grow at a three‑year compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent to an estimated 2.5 lakh in 2026, the report highlighted.

Bengaluru continues to anchor the ecosystem with nearly 25 per cent of total non-tech demand in the first half of 2026 followed by Delhi at 12 per cent, Mumbai 10 per cent, Hyderabad 9 per cent and Pune 7 per cent.

Emerging locations and Tier‑2 cities now account for nearly 35 per cent of non‑tech GCC demand. Pharma & Healthcare led the demand for the non-tech roles in GCC followed by BFSI and Technology & Product, driven by strong demand for governance, analytics, compliance and transformation-led capabilities.

—IANS

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