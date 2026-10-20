October 20, 2026 4:55 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani on Dussehra: ‘Overcoming self-doubt is a victory in itself’

Arjun Bijlani on Dussehra: ‘Overcoming self-doubt is a victory in itself’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about the significance of Dussehra, saying that overcoming self-doubt and staying true to one’s values are among life’s biggest victories.

The actor believes the festival’s message goes beyond the triumph of good over evil. Talking about a quality he has consciously worked on changing over the years, Arjun shared with IANS that he has become more patient with time. “I think I’ve learned to be more patient over the years. Not every situation needs an immediate reaction. Experience teaches you to stay calm, trust the process, and focus on what you can control. For me, personal growth is about becoming a better version of yourself every day.”

“My journey in this industry has taught me that success is never a straight line. There are good phases and challenging ones, but consistency and belief in yourself are what keep you going. I’ve learned that setbacks don’t define you, your response to them does,” he added.

Reflecting on his biggest personal victory, Arjun revealed that overcoming self-doubt and continuing to believe in himself has been one of his most important battles. “I think the biggest battle has been overcoming self-doubt and continuing to believe in myself through every phase of life. The industry comes with uncertainties, but staying positive, holding on to your values, and continuing to do what you love is a victory in itself. For me, that’s the true spirit of Dussehra.”

The ‘Naagin’ actor also highlighted the importance of empathy in today’s fast-paced world, saying that people should make an effort to understand what others might be going through. He believes that even a small act of kindness can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life. “I would say empathy. We’re so caught up in our own lives that we sometimes forget to understand what others might be going through. A little kindness can make a huge difference. At the end of the day, how you make people feel is what truly matters.”

Arjun also said he believes that portraying morally complex characters has helped him understand human behaviour better. “Absolutely. Playing such characters makes you realise that human beings are not simply good or bad. Our experiences and circumstances shape our choices. As an actor, understanding a character’s mindset helps you become more observant and empathetic towards people in real life,” he explained.

--IANS

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