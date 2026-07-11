July 11, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Ariana Grande dropped from ‘American Horror Story’

Ariana Grande dropped from ‘American Horror Story’ (Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Actress-singer Ariana Grande is no longer a part of the ‘American Horror Story’. Ryan Murphy, the creator of the US TV show, had previously announced that the 33-year-old singer would be joining the cast for the upcoming 13th season.

However, it is now revealed that Ariana has been forced to drop out of the show, because of scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine tour, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Ariana had been set star alongside American Horror veterans including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Gabourey Sidibe, all of whom have been seen shooting scenes in New York this week.

Deadline was the first to report the news. It would also have been another string to Ariana’s acting bow, which she has been focusing on in recent years.

Earlier, she starred as Glinda in the Wicked movies, Ariana can soon be seen alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in Focker-in-Law.

And in an interview last year, Ariana said, “I really am enjoying acting right now. Whether it’s movies or being on stage or a little something here and there, I think that’s currently what I’m most inspired by”

“I’ll still sing, I promise. But yes, right now, that’s currently where I’m at”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK, however, she added that she wants to find a balance between both acting and singing.

Ariana said, “I think I’ve learned that they feed one another. And I think that balance was missing in my life for a long time, and they’ll figure out the dance as we go”.

‘American Horror Story’ wouldn’t have been the first time she’d worked with Ryan Murphy, as she previously featured in his short-lived show Scream Queens.

The singer kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour in California last month and will conclude her road trek with a 10-night stint at London’s O2 Arena from August 15 to September 1, 2026.

--IANS

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