Arctic Open: Sindhu makes winning return as Indian women’s singles campaign takes a hit

Vantaa, Oct 7 (IANS) PV Sindhu began her Arctic Open 2026 campaign with a routine straight-game victory over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang on Tuesday, but the Indian contingent in women’s singles suffered several setbacks in the opening round of the BWF Super 500 tournament in Vantaa, Finland.

The sixth-seeded Sindhu needed only 28 minutes to dispatch Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 21-8, 21-11 and book her place in the second round. The two-time Olympic medallist, who reached the quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2026, will next take on Japan’s Riko Gunji.

Sindhu was in control from the outset against Zhang, who had entered the main draw through qualifying. The Indian quickly established a substantial lead in the opening game and never allowed her Canadian opponent to settle into the contest.

While Sindhu progressed without much trouble, the same could not be said of several of her compatriots.

Unnati Hooda came within two points of completing a comeback against China’s Han Qianxi. After dropping the opening game 21-16, Hooda responded strongly to take the second 21-15. The decider went down to the wire, but Han held her nerve to prevail 24-22 after 68 minutes.

Ashmita Chaliha also pushed her higher-ranked opponent all the way. The Indian recovered from a 21-7 opening-game loss against seventh seed Line Christophersen, forcing a decider by taking the second game 21-14. Christophersen eventually survived the contest 26-24 in the third.

Malvika Bansod’s progress also ended in the opening round. After making her way through qualifying with a win over Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo-yun, Bansod was beaten 21-18, 21-13 by Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour.

Isharani Baruah faced the toughest possible challenge in the form of top seed Ratchanok Intanon. The former world champion from Thailand controlled the contest and secured a 21-10, 21-15 victory.

Tanvi Sharma, however, ensured India had another winner in the women’s singles draw, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian 21-15, 21-17.

India’s mixed doubles campaign also suffered an early blow, with Ishan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra losing heavily to Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, 21-3, 21-6.

The men’s singles qualifiers provided more encouraging news. Tharun Mannepalli fought past Belgium’s Julien Carraggi 21-12, 19-21, 21-13, while Rounak Chouhan recovered from losing the opening game to defeat Israel’s Daniel Dubovenko 18-21, 21-17, 21-19.

Both Mannepalli and Chouhan consequently secured places in the main draw, where they will join established Indian names Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.

There was disappointment in the men’s doubles qualifiers, however, as Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Arjun Reddy Pochana were unable to secure a place in the main draw.

The Arctic Open represents the return of the BWF World Tour following the Asian Games break, with Indian players now looking to build momentum on the international circuit. For the women’s singles contingent, Sindhu and Sharma remain in contention after the opening round, while the men’s draw has gained two additional Indian entries through qualifying.

--IANS

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