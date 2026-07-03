Archer returns as England make two changes for second T20I against India

Manchester, July 3 (IANS) England have recalled pace spearhead Jofra Archer and handed fast bowler Josh Tongue his T20I debut as the hosts made two changes to their playing XI for the second T20I against India at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday.

Archer replaces Saqib Mahmood, while Tongue comes in for left-arm seamer Luke Wood as England look to build momentum after the opening match of the three-game series at Chester-le-Street was washed out due to rain.

The first T20I ended without a result after India posted 189/7, powered by half-centuries from captain Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma, before persistent rain prevented England from beginning their chase.

Archer returns to the shortest format on the back of an impressive Test series against New Zealand, where he was named Player of the Series despite featuring in only two of the three matches. The right-arm quick claimed 11 wickets at an average of 22.81 to finish as England's leading wicket-taker in the series.

Having missed the opening Test, Archer made an immediate impact at The Oval with a five-wicket match haul before producing his best performance in the series finale at Trent Bridge. He picked up two wickets in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 4/53 in the second innings, removing both New Zealand openers early to put the visitors under pressure.

The 30-year-old also carried excellent form from the IPL, where he finished as Rajasthan Royals' highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 16 matches during the 2026 season.

Tongue, meanwhile, is in line to make his first appearance in T20 internationals after earning a place in the XI. The pace bowler has impressed in the longer format and now gets an opportunity to make his mark in white-ball cricket.

England Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

--IANS

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