Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi gets engaged

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi has gotten engaged to Samiksha Shetty. Sharing the exciting news on social media on Thursday, the couple dropped a joint post with some glimpses of the dreamy proposal.

The photos show the exact moment when Ayushmaan popped the big question. The picturesque moment has the lovebirds standing on a cliff with a bright blue sky in the background.

From Samiksha flaunting the beautiful engagement ring to Ayushmaan giving a peck on the cheek to his ladylove, the post is full of romantic moments of the newly engaged.

Ayushmaan and Samiksha are currently vacationing in Capri, Italy.

"Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could’ve lived, somehow we found each other. And we’d choose each other every single time. Here’s to every lifetime together (red heart, ring, and evil eye emojis) (sic)," read the caption on the post.

As these two announced their engagement, many from the fraternity congratulated them in the comment section.

Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, "Excuse me I’ll just SCREAAAAAM AGAAAAAINNNN and come back for more!!!! OUR GIRL IS TAKEN ♾️ congrats."

Rhea Chakraborty penned, "Mine", followed by a red heart emoji.

Shibani Akhtar added, "Congrats darling this is amazing".

Many others, such as Rakul Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, and Anshula Kapoor, also congratulated the happy couple.

Speculations around Aryamaan and Shamiksha being in a relationship have been doing the rounds for some time now. In the now popular family blog Samiksha is often seen spending time with them.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's other son, Aaryamann Sethi, has also made his relationship with actor Yogita Bihani official.

Samiksha, Ayushmaan, Yogita and Aaryamann have been frequently captured in the vlogs enjoying each other's company in London, UK.

--IANS

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