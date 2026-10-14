October 14, 2026 6:37 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami Bijlani issue statement on controversy over her outfit with text referring to Prophet Muhammad

Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami Bijlani issue statement on controversy over her outfit with text referring to Prophet Muhammad

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani have tendered an apology with regards to the ongoing outcry over a t-shirt that Neha recently wore.

Recently, Neha wore a t-shirt, which caused an uproar over its printed content in Urdu, and referred to Prophet Muhammad.

On Wednesday, the couple took to their Instagram, and issued a joint statement, and said that they were unaware of the meaning of the text written on the t-shirt.

They wrote, “We would like to address the ongoing situation concerning Neha Swami Bijlani and the T-shirt she was recently spotted wearing, which featured words in Urdu referring to the Prophet. Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it. There was absolutely no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community. We sincerely respect all religions, faiths and beliefs, and would never knowingly do anything to halt the sentiments of others. While we understand that people may have strong feelings about matters of religious significance, the trolling, abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha are deeply distressing and unacceptable”.

They further mentioned that they have been subjected to online abuse and intimidation, and have urged that better sense prevails.

They went on, “A situation arising from a lack of awareness should not become a reason to subject an individual to online harassment or threats. It was a t-shirt gifted by a fan in Bangkok at a mall and we didn't know the meaning of what was written, we celebrate all festivals and we will never hurt anyone's sentiments in any way”.

“We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received. We request everyone to approach this matter with understanding, sensitivity and compassion, and to refrain from spreading hate or targeting Neha and her family. We believe that mutual respect and dialogue are far more constructive than abuse and intimidation. We Hope and a clarification helps put the matter into perspective”, they added.

--IANS

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