June 19, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

A.R. Rahman on the soundtrack of his primary Arabic film ‘Baab’: It was a rewarding creative journey

A.R. Rahman's soundtrack for his primary Arabic film ‘Baab’ out

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has come out with the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed Arabic psychological fantasy-thriller "Baab", which has been made under the direction of Nayla Al Khaja.

The original soundtrack marks A R Rahman's first-ever Arabic film collaboration.

The soundtrack has been released on Friday across all major streaming platforms through A R Rahman's own music label KM Musiq and distributed worldwide by Divo.

The soundtrack includes 10 evocative compositions by the renowned composer. Talking about "Baab", A R Rahman shared, "What drew me to Baab was its emotional complexity and the unique world Nayla had created."

"To stay authentic to the film, we explored a different soundscape, and it was a rewarding creative journey and a meaningful first step into Arabic cinema for me," he went on to add.

Featuring Shaimaa El Fadul as Wahida, Huda Alghanem as Umi Fatma, Meera Almidfa as Amal, Mansoor Alnoamani as Tariq, Sabiha Majgaonkar as Surooji and Elham Al Marzooqi as Lulwa, "Baab" revolves around the life of Wahida, who comes across some cassette tapes hidden behind a green door, unraveling the truth about her twin sister's death.

The technical crew of the drama further features Rogier Stoffers as the head of the camera work, along with Sebastian Funke as the editor.

The "Baab" Original Motion Picture soundtrack is streaming on all major platforms.

During his illustrious career spanning around three decades, A R Rahman has scored music for many renowned films, such as the Academy Award-winning "Slumdog Millionaire", "127 Hours", "Couples Retreat", "The Chinese epic Warriors of Heaven and Earth", and "Pelé: Birth of a Legend", to name just a few.

After spreading his music through Hollywood, Asia, and Europe, A. R Rahman has now made a landmark addition with his first Arabic-language film project.

--IANS

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