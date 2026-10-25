Aprilia 'quite positive' on Martin's surprise return to Malaysia after wrist fracture

Melbourne, Oct 25 (IANS) Aprilia are "quite positive" for a surprise Jorge Martin return to the Malaysia Grand Prix next weekend despite the Spanish rider having suffered a fracture to his right wrist at the Australian Grand Prix Sprint.

Martin had a two-point lead over Marc Marquez ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, but his crash in the Sprint race, coupled with Marquez winning the Saturday race, dropped the Aprilia rider 10 points behind the Ducati rider.

In a relief for Martin, the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled due to bad weather and poor visibility, which helped Martin not lose further gap to Marquez in the championship battle.

Further scans brought encouraging news which ruled out the suspected second fracture and confirmed that the radius injury is non-displaced.

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora remained quite positive for Martin's return next weekend, stating that he is in a good mood. "Jorge was in attack mode yesterday, very good to see. Many overtakes. He also showed that he has a very good race pace," Bonora told MotoGP.

"The crash was huge, but we are happy because now he’s in a good situation. For the next few days, we will continue to check how the situation evolves. But we have seen him this morning in a quite good mood, and this is positive for us," he added.

Bonora also shared that surgery is not expected, which keeps the doors open for a return. “At the moment, it seems that it’s not necessary to have surgery. So that’s positive news. It’s necessary only to wait to understand how the situation will evolve. “But as I told you, looking at Jorge this morning was quite positive for us.”

He said that the team will work to bring the 2024 champion back to the track for the next race, but that depends on what the medical team says. "We will work for (it). Absolutely, we will work for (it). And he is the first to work for this goal," Bonora said.

"But we have only to wait for the medical updates. We are all engineers, so we have to follow the medical analyses and condition. But we are quite positive on that," he added.

Aprilia also issued a statement on Martin, revealing that the Spanish rider will not have to go back home for treatment. "Jorge Martin underwent a CT scan to assess his condition following yesterday’s injury. The only confirmed injury is a non-displaced fracture of the distal radius. Consequently, the rider will not be returning to Spain and will undergo the necessary treatment over the coming days," the statement, as quoted by MotoGP, read.

--IANS

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