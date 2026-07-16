Apple offers free AirPods with Mac under 'Back to School' in India

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) US-based tech giant Apple Inc. unveiled its 'Back to School education' offer on Thursday that provides students, parents and teachers complimentary accessories with eligible Mac and iPad purchases.

The offer runs from July 16, 2026 to August 27, 2026, company said in a release.

Apple said college students, parents and all educators can buy an 'eligible Mac or iPad' can choose a complimentary accessory such as AirPods, Apple Pencil or an AirTag.

This offer is in addition to Apple’s year‑round education savings available on Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and more.

With a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, customers may select AirPods 4 or an AirTag 4 Pack for free. With an iPad Air or iPad Pro, buyers receive an Apple Pencil Pro free of cost.

The release added alternative purchase options such as AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 5,000 or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 13,000.

For iPad purchases, alternatives include an AirTag 4 Pack for Rs 2,000, AirPods 4 for Rs 2,000, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 7,000 or AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 15,000.

Eligible accessories can be personalised with free engraving when ordered through Apple Store Online or the Apple Store App.

College students, parents and all educators can verify eligibility securely with Unidays online or at any Apple Retail Store, the release added.

Apple Inc. increased iPhone production in India by about 53 per cent in 2025, assembling around 55 million units compared with 36 million a year earlier.

Apple produces about 220–230 million iPhones annually worldwide, with India’s share rising rapidly, primarily due to government supported production‑linked incentives. The subsidies have helped offset structural cost disadvantages such as weaker supply chains and logistics challenges compared with China.

—IANS

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