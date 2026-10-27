Apple ‘iPhone 18 Pro’ series posts 3.1 pc growth in first 3 weeks globally: Report

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series recorded 3.1 per cent year-on-year sales growth globally during the first three weeks after launch, according to a report released on Tuesday.

As per analysis by Counterpoint Research, global sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max rose 3.1 per cent from a year earlier during the three weeks following the devices' September release.

However, the new series sales have outperformed the iPhone 17 Pro series over the same period last year, it added.

The report attributed the increase to improved early supply compared with last year's launch and higher prices for competing flagship smartphones from Chinese Android manufacturers.

The contribution from China masked weaker performance elsewhere.

Moreover, sales declined year-on-year in the United States and Japan where higher prices weighed on demand.

The report further showed China contributed growth of 29 per cent year-on-year.

In the US, consumers have not viewed the latest models as offering significant improvements in features or design over their predecessors, it added.

In Japan, a weaker exchange rate amplified price increases, contributing to softer demand.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max accounted for 56 per cent of total iPhone 18 Pro series sales during the launch period, down slightly from 57 per cent a year earlier.

Higher pricing and stronger demand growth in emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia which favoured the Pro model over the Pro Max, contributed to the shift.

"Whether China's outperformance reflects durable demand or front-loaded buying will become clearer in the coming weeks," said Sujeong Lim, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

Lim said the recovery of sales volumes in the US and Japan as well as the impact of the iPhone Duo launch scheduled for Week 43, would be key factors shaping near-term demand trends.

Meanwhile, Research Director Tarun Pathak said demand for the iPhone 18 Pro series had varied across regions and that the firm would continue monitoring sales as launch-driven demand normalizes.

Pathak said longer smartphone replacement cycles, memory-related price increases and broader macroeconomic uncertainty were weighing on upgrades.

However, even low single-digit volume growth would benefit Apple through a greater mix of higher-end models and incremental upgrades to the Pro lineup, he added.

Pre-bookings for the iPhone Duo remain strong with demand currently exceeding supply, according to the report.

--IANS

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