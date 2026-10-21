October 21, 2026 3:07 PM हिंदी

Apeksha Porwal on working with Rajinikanth: “I’ve never seen a star of his stature be this humble and kind”

Apeksha Porwal on working with Rajinikanth: “I’ve never seen a star of his stature be this humble and kind”

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Apeksha Porwal has opened up about her experience of working with superstar Rajinikanth in the recently released “Jailer 2.”

She described it as a memorable opportunity to witness his humility and simplicity up close. The actress, who is part of the recently released “Jailer 2,” said the legendary actor’s warm and humble nature left a lasting impression on her. Despite his immense stardom and stature in the film industry, Rajinikanth’s grounded personality stood out to her.

Recalling her experience of sharing screen space with the superstar, Apeksha said, “It was an absolutely surreal experience working with Rajinikanth Sir. Till now, he was a mythical phenomenon whose stardom I had heard of, but then I actually got to see it up close.”

Reflecting on what stood out to her the most, the actress revealed that it was not just his immense stardom but also the way he treated the people around him. “I’ve never seen a star of his stature be this humble and kind to everyone around. His simplicity, his humility, and the aura he carries—that's his greatness. He would always have a smile on his face and greet everybody,” she said.

Apeksha Porwal made her Tamil cinema debut with “Jailer 2,” where she played an assassin and femme fatale. She appeared during the climax alongside Hrithik Roshan to assist Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in a high-energy action sequence.

“Jailer 2” was directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. A sequel to the 2023 film Jailer, it featured Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles from the original. The sequel also includes S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan in prominent roles.

The action thriller was released in theatres on 15 October 2026.

--IANS

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