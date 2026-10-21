Apeksha Porwal on working with Rajinikanth: He was a mythical phenomenon whose stardom I had heard of

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Apeksha Porwal has described working with superstar Rajinikanth as a “surreal” experience and shared that he was a mythical phenomenon whose stardom she had heard of, but then she actually got to see it up close.

The actress, who is part of the recently released Jailer 2, said in a statement: “It was an absolutely surreal experience working with Rajinikanth Sir. Till now, he was a mythical phenomenon whose stardom I had heard of, but then I actually got to see it up close.”

Reflecting on what stood out to her the most, the actress reveals that it was not just his immense stardom but also the way he treated the people around him.

“I’ve never seen a star of his stature be this humble and kind to everyone around. His simplicity, his humility, the aura he carries, that’s his greatness. He would always have a smile on his face and greet everybody,” she says.

For Apeksha, the experience offered a glimpse into the person behind the extraordinary stardom. Rajinikanth’s approachable nature and warmth towards everyone on set made the experience particularly memorable for her.

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.The film also stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan joining the cast.

The film is a sequel of Jailer, which had Rajinikanth as a retired jailer who sets out to apprehend an eccentric idol smuggler threatening his family. It released in 2023.

The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in supporting roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff play guest appearances. It is the Highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 and highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

--IANS

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