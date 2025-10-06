Aparshakti Khurana & Barkha Singh come together for the romantic number 'Sundaa Ravaan'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Aparshakti Khurana and Barkha Singh have come together on screen for the first time in the romantic number, "Sundaa Ravaan".

The melodious track enjoys a lovely music video directed by Nirali Naik. "Sundaa Ravaan" features the catchy lyrics by Karan Malhotra and Amar Jalal, and the upbeat music scored by Karan Malhotra.

Talking about the song, Aparshakti shared, "Music has been an integral part of my life ever since I can remember, and getting to bring a beautiful romantic track like 'Sundaa Ravaan' to life feels incredible. Karan Malhotra created this song, and Kumar ji instantly appreciated it; I am thankful that I could be a part of it. The entire process was simply exhilarating! Working with Karan on the song was a truly wonderful collaboration. I hope listeners enjoy this song as much as we loved creating it!"

Barkha expressed, "This was my first time venturing into music videos & shooting Sundaa Ravaan was a lot of fun. Apar and I had a blast while shooting & I think that comes through in the video as well. This is the kinda song that makes you smile, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it."

Karan Malhotra, Music Composer and Lyricist, added, "Creating Sundaa Ravaan was all about capturing that carefree feeling of being in love. We wanted a sound that feels fresh yet familiar, something that celebrates romance in a lighthearted way. Working with Aparshakti as a singer brought a unique charm to the track, and I'm really proud of how it's turned out."

Mr. Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Ltd, said, "Tips has always believed in creating music that connects people. Sundaa Ravaan is a feel-good song that captures the energy and playfulness of romance. Aparshakti has surprised us all with his singing talent, and this track is the perfect showcase for it. The song has a refreshing vibe that will appeal to everyone who enjoys music that makes you want to move and celebrate."

--IANS

pm/