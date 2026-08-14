‘Anything can happen’: Maresca refuses to rule out Rodri exit from Man City

Cardiff, Aug 14 (IANS) Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca refused to rule out Rodri’s departure from the club, insisting that 'anything can happen' with the transfer window still open as Barcelona prepare a third bid for the midfielder.

City have already rejected two offers from Barcelona for Rodri, who has entered the final year of his contract. The Spanish giants are expected to return with an improved proposal as they look to prise the midfielder away from the Premier League champions.

After an injury-disrupted spell over the past two seasons, the Spanish midfielder returned to top form on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year. He was instrumental in Spain's title-winning campaign, controlling matches from midfield with his composure, distribution and defensive work, and was named the tournament's Best Player after helping his side lift the trophy.

Rodri returned to City on Friday after his extended break following Spain’s triumphant World Cup campaign. Maresca said he had met the midfielder but remained unwilling to speculate on what the future holds.

“The transfer window is open, we can buy players, we can sell players, anything can happen. I just saw Rodri now in the building; I gave him a big hug, he looks good, so we’ll see what happens,” Maresca said in a press conference as quoted by the BBC.

Maresca is preparing for his first major match as City manager when his side face Arsenal in the Community Shield in Cardiff on Sunday, but the former Chelsea boss acknowledged that his squad could still undergo significant changes before the transfer window closes.

City are close to completing a deal for 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has also emerged as a target. However, Fernandez would reportedly cost around £120 million, with Chelsea setting a 5pm Friday deadline for City to meet their valuation. Maresca indicated that City were unlikely to complete a deal for Fernandez on Friday.

“Not today, to be honest, I don’t think we’re going to do something today. For sure there are things we need to do; how many I don’t know- can be one, can be two. It depends also if players want to leave so we can see,” he said.

--IANS

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