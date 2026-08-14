Anu Malik applauds Kumar Sanu for 'Sambhala Hai Maine': 100 chand laga diye

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Singer and composer Anu Malik talked about one of his favourite songs, ‘Sambhala Hai Maine’ from the movie 'Naaraaz' during his appearance on the reality show 'India’s Best Dancer Season 5'.

He even lauded legendary singer Kumar Sanu for his unmatched contribution to the track. The composer shared that Sanu took the song to a whole new level with his soulful voice.

Admitting that he has rarely praised Sanu so openly, Anu Malik said during the show, “Iss manch ke zariye Sanu ke baare mein kuch kehna chahta hoon. Kabhi maine itni tareef nahi ki hain. Iss gaane mein 100 chand laga diye Sanu ji ne apni awaaz se. Main zindagi bhar aabhaari rahunga aise singers ka, jismein se ek Sanu hain, jinhone gaane ko dil se lagaya hain (Through this platform, I want to say something about Sanu. I have never praised him this much. Sanu ji took the song to a whole new level with his voice. I will remain grateful all my life to such singers, among whom Sanu is one, who have truly embraced the song with their heart).”

Returning the love, Sanu also expressed his gratitude to Anu Malik for choosing him to lend his voice to ‘Sambhala Hai Maine’.

During the emotional interaction, Anu Malik also shed light on the process behind creating a song.

He shared, "Sangeetkar gaana akela sochta hain, kaise banaye yeh gana yeh sochta hain, Maa Saraswati ko yaad karke. Main gaana record karta tha aur bhaag jaata tha. I don't know what happens to me. I record and main bhag jaata tha aur tareef ke liye nahi rukta tha, lekin main dusre ki taarif jarur karta tha aur dusro se jaake puchta tha ki gaana kaise laga. (A composer thinks alone about how to create a song, remembering Maa Saraswati. I used to record the song and then run away. I don’t know what used to happen to me — I would record, and then I leave, without staying for praise. But I always praised others and went to ask them how they felt about the song.)"

'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

--IANS

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